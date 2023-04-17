AVN 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.78%)
BAFL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
DGKC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-4.48%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
FFL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 69.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.32%)
MLCF 26.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
NETSOL 75.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
OGDC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PAEL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.74%)
SNGP 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 109.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,689 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 40,222 Increased By 16.8 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,978 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.08%)
Japan’s Topix rises for 7th straight session as autos, banks gain

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 10:57am
TOKYO: Japan’s Topix index rose for a seventh straight session, as the yen’s weakness lifted automakers, while bank shares tracked the strong performance of their US peers at the end of last week.

The benchmark Nikkei share average cut its early gains in the morning session, dragged by Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing.

The broader Topix had gained 0.19% to 2,022.61 by the midday break.

The Nikkei share average edged down 0.06% to 28,475.31, after rising as much as 0.37%, but hovered at its highest level since March 9. “Overall, the market is strong, supported by the yen’s weakness, which lifted automakers.

And banks tracked sharp gains of US bank shares on Friday,“ said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

“But I would say the market is stronger than it should be because there are signs of an economic slowdown going forward.”

Tokyo stocks recover from losses to end higher

Among individual stocks, Toyota Motor rose 1.63%, providing the biggest support to the Topix. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 1.7% and 1.77%, respectively.

At the end of last week, the S&P 500 banking sector jumped 3.5%, as a series of major US banks, such as Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co beat earnings expectations, benefiting from rising interest rates and easing fears of stress in the banking system.

In Japan, shippers rose 2.11% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes. Kawasaki Kisen rose 2.73%.

Robot maker Fanuc rose 2.93% to become the top performer on the Nikkei.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing lost 2.71%, after surging 8.5% in the previous session, becoming the biggest drag for the Nikkei.

