Apr 17, 2023
PPP formed reconciliation body for sake of national interest: minister

APP Published 17 Apr, 2023 07:33am
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Pakistan Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had formed a reconciliation committee for the sake of national interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that a two-member reconciliation committee led by former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani had been formed which include Qamar Zaman Kaira and Naveed Qamar as its members. The committee will talk with collations and the Opposition parties for the sake of national interest.

He said that the PPP senior leadership assumed that we need for reconciliation to break the current political deadlock between political parties. “If this deadlock prevails, political parties must suffer”, he aaded.

He said that PPP had always talked about reconciliation and even today we believed that the solution to the political crisis in the country is possible only through negotiations.

The minister further said that this committee will try to convince all its supporting parties to negotiate and then go to the Opposition so that the country and the people can get rid of this conflict.

He said that the problems could not be solved on the streets, therefore the Opposition should leave the politics of abuse and threats and sit in discussions and the present the demand for elections with political understanding.

Regarding the separate election in Punjab and KPK, he said that elections should be held in the whole country one day otherwise the country will go towards further instability. But even if action is taken, PPP is fully prepared for it. Rather, we have also shortlisted the names of our candidates, he added.

PPP political situation Faisal Karim Kundi Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani national interest

