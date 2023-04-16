AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Apr 16, 2023
Tendulkar Jnr makes IPL debut

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2023
Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar fields the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2023. Photo: AFP

Mumbai Indians’ Arjun Tendulkar fields the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2023. Photo: AFP
MUMBAI: Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League debut on Sunday bowling for Mumbai Indians, the team once captained by his illustrious batsman father Sachin Tendulkar.

Standing at over six feet (1.83 metres) tall, the 23-year-old left-hander was given the new ball in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

He joined five-time IPL winners Mumbai in 2021 – making his T20 debut for the state team the same year – but this was the first time he had been picked for the franchise.

The paceman has played seven first-class matches for Goa, after shifting bases to the western state last year.

His father, who has almost god-like status in cricket-mad India, began his career with Mumbai state’s junior team before being picked for the senior side at the age of 15.

He won his first cap for India in 1989 before going on to become the highest Test scorer of all time as well as the first player to score 100 international centuries. He retired in 2013.

