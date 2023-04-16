PTI condemns arrest of leader

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has condemned the arrest of senior party leader Ali Zaidi by the Karachi police.

Both Fawad Chudhary and Dr Yasmin Rashid issued condemning statements separately. Fawad said the police have arrested Ali without arrest warrants, adding, the system of tyranny and coercion would be unacceptable.

Earlier, Farrukh Habib told media that Ali Zaidi was arrested from the PTI Sindh office.

PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid strongly condemned the arrest and demanded of an immediate release of him. She said the Peoples Party was demonstrating terrorist act by arresting Ali Zaidi. The fascist rulers of Sindh should be ashamed of violating the human rights and using the Sindh police for personal vendetta, she added.

She said both the PML-N and PPP were doing cheap politics in the country. She said the PTI workers would not be afraid of the tactics of imported mafia.

