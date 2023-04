JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Friday after two days of sharp declines, helped by stronger rival oils, but were headed for a weekly loss amid expectations of sluggish exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.75% to 3,741 ringgit ($853.52) per tonne, after shedding 4.62% in the last two sessions.

Palm has lost 1.40% so far this week.