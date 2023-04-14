International Institute of Technology Culture & Health Sciences Bill passed

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Thursday passed the International Institute of Technology Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022.

Chaired by Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, the meeting was attended by Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Fauzia Arshad, Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Kamran Murtaza, senior officers of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

The chairman committee stressed the need for systems to be put in place so that unethical practices in the education system are curbed. He stressed the need for HEC to devise a system of rules and conditions that ensures that the charter granted by the HEC to any person or institution is not transferred to any other entity.

He further stressed the need for ensuring that all prerequisites are in place before issuing clearance certificates.

Siddiqui said the Clearance Certificate once issued for either of the House must be considered valid for the other as well. Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, while clarifying his position put forward certain cases that had caused the Organization to exercise extreme caution while dealing with issues related to grant of the Charter.

Taking up the matter of the National Technology Council Act and issues of technologists regarding their service issues raised by Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani; Siddiqui directed the ministry to give a complete briefing on the issue in the next meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023