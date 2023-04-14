Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Lotte Chemical 13.04.2023 01.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Pakistan Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period ended
March 31,2023
==========================================================================================
