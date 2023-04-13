AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.83%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
DGKC 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-7.66%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 86.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PAEL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
PPL 67.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 109.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.41%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Navalny has mystery ailment which may be poisoning

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 12:59pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, is grappling with a mystery ailment in jail that could be some sort of slow acting poison, as he has lost 8 kg in weight in just over two weeks, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

“We do not exclude that at this very time Alexei Navalny is being slowly poisoned, being killed slowly so that it attracts less attention,” Yarmysh said in a post on Twitter.

“He is being held in a punishment cell with acute pain without medical help,” she said. A former lawyer who rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning President Vladimir Putin’s elite and voicing allegations of corruption on a vast scale, Navalny has long forecast Russia could face seismic political turmoil.

In 2020 he survived an apparent attempt to poison him during a flight in Siberia, with what Western laboratory tests determined was a nerve agent. Russia denies that the state tried to kill him.

He was treated for that poisoning in Germany but voluntarily returned to Russia in 2021, where he was arrested on arrival and jailed in a fraud case he calls politically motivated.

Russia arrests woman over death of top military blogger

Yarmysh said that due to Navalny’s mystery ailment, emergency services were called overnight on Friday to Saturday to the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo, about 250 km (115 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is being held.

Russia Ukraine Alexei Navalny Russia-Ukraine war Kira Yarmysh

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Navalny has mystery ailment which may be poisoning

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract

India opens new investigation into BBC in widening crackdown

Full-strength Pakistan to bring ‘A game’ against depleted New Zealand

World Bank recognises grim spectre of food price rise

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Read more stories