AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mufti Saeed tells court: IK’s first Nikkah with Bushra not as per Shariah

Recorder Report Published April 13, 2023 Updated April 13, 2023 07:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Mufti Muhammad Saeed, who had solemnized the Nikkah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, told the court on Wednesday that he solemnised the second Nikkah of Khan and Bushra Bibi on the request of the PTI chief.

Mufti Saeed, while testifying before Senior Civil Judge Nasruminallah Baloch in a petition filed by a citizen, Muhammad Hanif, in which, he sought action against PTI chief Khan for allegedly marrying Bushra Bibi during her Iddat, said that Khan had requested him to solemnise his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi again. Khan told him that at the first Nikkah of both, the duration of Iddat of Bushra Bibi was not completed.

Saeed recording his statement further said that Khan contacted him on January 1, 2018, requesting him to solemnize his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi. “I had cordial relations with Khan and was a member of the PTI core committee,” he said, adding that Khan took him to the Defence area of Lahore where he was to perform his Nikkah.

The witness further said that a lady was also in attendance with Bushra Bibi on that day and she told him that she was Bushra Bibi’s sister. He had asked the lady if all the Shariah conditions were met before Bushra Bibi’s Nikkah. She assured him of it, he said.

Mufti Saeed said that on her assurance, he solemnised Imran’s Nikkah with Bushra Bibi and after their Nikkah, the couple started living together in Islamabad.

He told the court that after one month, in February 2018, Imran again contacted him and requested him to perform his Nikkah again. Imran told him that at the time of his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi, her period of Iddat was not expired. Mufti went on to say that Imran had told him that there was a prediction that he (Imran) would become prime minister if he contracted Nikkah with Bushra Bibi.

He told the court that Khan’s first Nikkah was not as per the Shariah law and both Imran and Bushra, despite knowing this, contracted Nikkah and arranged a wedding ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Imran Khan PTI Chairman Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Mufti Muhammad Saeed Judge Nasruminallah Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

Mufti Saeed tells court: IK’s first Nikkah with Bushra not as per Shariah

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Essential items: Govt vows to take strict action against smugglers

KE keen to purchase power from LEPCL

Muzaffargarh solar plant land: Power Div asked to raise Rs930m from its own unutilised funds

Read more stories