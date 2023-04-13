Mufti Saeed tells court: IK’s first Nikkah with Bushra not as per Shariah

ISLAMABAD: Mufti Muhammad Saeed, who had solemnized the Nikkah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, told the court on Wednesday that he solemnised the second Nikkah of Khan and Bushra Bibi on the request of the PTI chief.

Mufti Saeed, while testifying before Senior Civil Judge Nasruminallah Baloch in a petition filed by a citizen, Muhammad Hanif, in which, he sought action against PTI chief Khan for allegedly marrying Bushra Bibi during her Iddat, said that Khan had requested him to solemnise his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi again. Khan told him that at the first Nikkah of both, the duration of Iddat of Bushra Bibi was not completed.

Saeed recording his statement further said that Khan contacted him on January 1, 2018, requesting him to solemnize his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi. “I had cordial relations with Khan and was a member of the PTI core committee,” he said, adding that Khan took him to the Defence area of Lahore where he was to perform his Nikkah.

The witness further said that a lady was also in attendance with Bushra Bibi on that day and she told him that she was Bushra Bibi’s sister. He had asked the lady if all the Shariah conditions were met before Bushra Bibi’s Nikkah. She assured him of it, he said.

Mufti Saeed said that on her assurance, he solemnised Imran’s Nikkah with Bushra Bibi and after their Nikkah, the couple started living together in Islamabad.

He told the court that after one month, in February 2018, Imran again contacted him and requested him to perform his Nikkah again. Imran told him that at the time of his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi, her period of Iddat was not expired. Mufti went on to say that Imran had told him that there was a prediction that he (Imran) would become prime minister if he contracted Nikkah with Bushra Bibi.

He told the court that Khan’s first Nikkah was not as per the Shariah law and both Imran and Bushra, despite knowing this, contracted Nikkah and arranged a wedding ceremony.

