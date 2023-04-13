AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Sinopec to take stake in Qatar’s North Field East

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
Follow us

DOHA: China’s Sinopec will take a stake in the eastern expansion of Qatar’s North Field liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, state energy company QatarEnergy said on Wednesday.

The state-owned Chinese gas giant will take a 5% stake in the equivalent of one North Field East LNG train with capacity of 8 million tonnes per year, a QatarEnergy statement said.

North Field is part of the world’s biggest gas field, which Qatar shares with Iran. The Iranian part of the field is known as the South Pars field.

QatarEnergy had previously said that it could give up to 5% stakes in its North Field expansion to what Saad al-Kaabi, the Gulf state’s energy minister and CEO of QatarEnergy, described as “value-added partners”.

The agreement makes Sinopec the first Asian buyer to take a stake in the project.

Cooperation with QatarEnergy will help improve safety, stability and reliability in China’s supply of clean energy, Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng said on the company’s Wechat account on Wednesday, adding that he hopes both sides will explore further collaboration on LNG.

Last November Sinopec signed a deal in which QatarEnergy agreed to supply 4 million tonnes of LNG annually for 27 years - the longest LNG contract signed by Qatar. Sinopec said the agreement was part of an “integrated partnership” and indicated that it could also acquire a stake in Qatar’s North Field expansion export facility.

QatarEnergy last year signed five deals for North Field East, the first and larger phase of the two-phase North Field expansion. The expansion includes a total of six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity to 126 million tonnes per year by 2027, up from the current 77 million tonnes.

China LNG Sinopec Saad al Kaabi QatarEnergy North Field East LNG project

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Sinopec to take stake in Qatar’s North Field East

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Essential items: Govt vows to take strict action against smugglers

KE keen to purchase power from LEPCL

Muzaffargarh solar plant land: Power Div asked to raise Rs930m from its own unutilised funds

Read more stories