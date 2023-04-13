Imran annoyed over ‘abduction’ of security staff chief

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expressed his anger over ‘abduction’ of his security chief Iftikhar Ghumman.

In a Twitter message, he said: “When Ali Amin was abducted, the DPO told Sessions judge in DIK (Dera Ismail Khan) that he would take a contempt charge but had to take custody of Ali Amin as orders came from above. Today, my security in-charge Iftikhar Ghumman has been abducted.

This is all part of London plan where Nawaz Sharif was given assurance that the PTI would be crushed. So now people close to me, along with my leadership, are being harassed, abducted, tortured and confronted with sham cases across Pakistan in total violation of the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Earlier in the day, he discussed the prevailing political situation in the country with Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Later in the evening, he addressed party workers at an iftar and urged them to follow the path of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) to become a leader. He accused former premier Nawaz Sharif of being a ‘coward person’.

