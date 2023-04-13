AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to launch drive against harmful plant

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to carry out a drive against the pyrolysis plants that pose a threat to the environment and human health.

It has also been decided to evaluate the plants already adhering to the guidelines. An analytical report would be submitted in this regard by the Environment Protection Department (EPD).

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Industries, Trade, and Energy SM Tanveer at the environment protection department on Wednesday.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the issue of environmental pollution caused by pyrolysis plants. It was decided that a crackdown would be carried out on the plants that posed a threat to the environment and human health. The plants adhering to the guidelines would be evaluated by the EPD, and a decision would be made based on the analytical report.

The Chairman of All Pakistan Alternative Energy Association, Zahid Saeed, suggested that the plants meeting the standards should be regulated. Other attendees included Secretary of Environment Protection Department Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, DG Nadia Saqib, Director Muhammad Amir, President LCCI Kashif Anwar, and pyrolysis plant owners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government Environment Protection Department human health pyrolysis plants

Comments

1000 characters

Govt to launch drive against harmful plant

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Essential items: Govt vows to take strict action against smugglers

KE keen to purchase power from LEPCL

Muzaffargarh solar plant land: Power Div asked to raise Rs930m from its own unutilised funds

Read more stories