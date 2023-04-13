Govt to launch drive against harmful plant

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to carry out a drive against the pyrolysis plants that pose a threat to the environment and human health.

It has also been decided to evaluate the plants already adhering to the guidelines. An analytical report would be submitted in this regard by the Environment Protection Department (EPD).

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Industries, Trade, and Energy SM Tanveer at the environment protection department on Wednesday.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the issue of environmental pollution caused by pyrolysis plants. It was decided that a crackdown would be carried out on the plants that posed a threat to the environment and human health. The plants adhering to the guidelines would be evaluated by the EPD, and a decision would be made based on the analytical report.

The Chairman of All Pakistan Alternative Energy Association, Zahid Saeed, suggested that the plants meeting the standards should be regulated. Other attendees included Secretary of Environment Protection Department Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, DG Nadia Saqib, Director Muhammad Amir, President LCCI Kashif Anwar, and pyrolysis plant owners.

