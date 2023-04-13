AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA panel orders audit of sports grants by AGP

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel Wednesday directed the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to conduct their audit of sports grants received from the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Olympics Committee by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordina-tion (IPC) met with Nawab Sher in the chair to discuss various issues, including taking a briefing from Pakistan Olympic Association on its overall performance, briefing from Pakistan Hockey Federation etc.

The committee also directed the Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to take strict action against the officials of Neutralization Committee, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) who permitted the football teams to visit abroad without no objection certificates (NOCs) Sports Board.

The committee summoned the President, PFF to attend the next meeting to brief the committee about the working and performance of the federation.

Earlier, the Secretary-General Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Khalid Mehmood, briefed the committee that the POA was established in 1948 under the directions of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to develop, promote and protect the Olympic Movement in the country in accordance with the Olympic Charter.

He apprised that the Association is responsible to facilitate Pakistan teams/athletes for participation in international multi-sports events ensuring the hoisting of the Pakistan Flag at international arenas.

He said that the Association also conducts National/Inter-Provincial Games in collaboration with respective Provincial Olympic Associations and Provincial Governments.

He said that POA arranges capacity-building programs for athletes, coaches, technical official/sports leaders. Furthermore, he added that secured IOC scholarships of US$625/- each per month for 12 elite athletes for preparation to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and each athlete will avail US$20,000 up to August 2024.

The secretary-general informed the committee that the association did not receive any grant from the Government of Pakistan, however, takes sports grants from the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Olympics Committee.

After thoroughly discussing the issues, the committee directed the Association to conduct their Audit of sports grants received from the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Olympics Committee by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGPR).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

sports AGP NA panel Pakistan Olympic Association audit of sports grants

Comments

1000 characters

NA panel orders audit of sports grants by AGP

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Essential items: Govt vows to take strict action against smugglers

KE keen to purchase power from LEPCL

Muzaffargarh solar plant land: Power Div asked to raise Rs930m from its own unutilised funds

Read more stories