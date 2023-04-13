NA panel orders audit of sports grants by AGP

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel Wednesday directed the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to conduct their audit of sports grants received from the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Olympics Committee by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordina-tion (IPC) met with Nawab Sher in the chair to discuss various issues, including taking a briefing from Pakistan Olympic Association on its overall performance, briefing from Pakistan Hockey Federation etc.

The committee also directed the Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to take strict action against the officials of Neutralization Committee, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) who permitted the football teams to visit abroad without no objection certificates (NOCs) Sports Board.

The committee summoned the President, PFF to attend the next meeting to brief the committee about the working and performance of the federation.

Earlier, the Secretary-General Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Khalid Mehmood, briefed the committee that the POA was established in 1948 under the directions of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to develop, promote and protect the Olympic Movement in the country in accordance with the Olympic Charter.

He apprised that the Association is responsible to facilitate Pakistan teams/athletes for participation in international multi-sports events ensuring the hoisting of the Pakistan Flag at international arenas.

He said that the Association also conducts National/Inter-Provincial Games in collaboration with respective Provincial Olympic Associations and Provincial Governments.

He said that POA arranges capacity-building programs for athletes, coaches, technical official/sports leaders. Furthermore, he added that secured IOC scholarships of US$625/- each per month for 12 elite athletes for preparation to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and each athlete will avail US$20,000 up to August 2024.

The secretary-general informed the committee that the association did not receive any grant from the Government of Pakistan, however, takes sports grants from the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Olympics Committee.

After thoroughly discussing the issues, the committee directed the Association to conduct their Audit of sports grants received from the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Olympics Committee by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGPR).

