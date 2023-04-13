AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP senator calls for improvement in gas supply to Sindh

Press Release Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: Senator Waqar Mehdi, General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh chapter, has said that Sindh province is going through the worst gas crisis, and from Karachi to Kashmore, especially the domestic consumers are bearing the brunt of gas shutdown.

According to the statement issued, Senator Waqar Mehdi said that the minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources and MD Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have not kept their promises and announcements. He said that during the first 20 days of Ramazan, the people of Sindh have faced severe hardships due to non-supply of gas, adding that it is regrettable that the province, which meets 70% of the country’s gas needs, has been deprived of its own natural resources.

“I request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ask the minister of State why he gave false consolation to the people through the media and Parliament? And why the government made false promises to the people of Sindh,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh PPP gas supply Gas shortage Senator Waqar Mehdi

Comments

1000 characters

PPP senator calls for improvement in gas supply to Sindh

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Essential items: Govt vows to take strict action against smugglers

KE keen to purchase power from LEPCL

Muzaffargarh solar plant land: Power Div asked to raise Rs930m from its own unutilised funds

Read more stories