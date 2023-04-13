PPP senator calls for improvement in gas supply to Sindh

KARACHI: Senator Waqar Mehdi, General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh chapter, has said that Sindh province is going through the worst gas crisis, and from Karachi to Kashmore, especially the domestic consumers are bearing the brunt of gas shutdown.

According to the statement issued, Senator Waqar Mehdi said that the minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources and MD Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have not kept their promises and announcements. He said that during the first 20 days of Ramazan, the people of Sindh have faced severe hardships due to non-supply of gas, adding that it is regrettable that the province, which meets 70% of the country’s gas needs, has been deprived of its own natural resources.

“I request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ask the minister of State why he gave false consolation to the people through the media and Parliament? And why the government made false promises to the people of Sindh,” he added.

