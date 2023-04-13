AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends at 12-day low on muted exports

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday to its lowest closing in 12 days as weak April exports and forecasts of higher output weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 113 ringgit, or 2.91%, to 3,775 ringgit ($856.01) a tonne, its biggest daily loss since March 22.

Prices slumped after the Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association (SPPOMA) reported a 35% monthly rise in production during the first 10 days of April, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“Demand is another worry in April, with prices of competing vegetable oils like sunflower oil and rapeseed oil narrowing versus palm,” he added.

Export of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-10 fell 16.2% to 408,663 tonnes from 487,530 tonnes shipped during the same period in March, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, soybean production in Argentina will fall to a 23-year low, smaller than previously thought, as a crop-wasting drought decimated fields in the key South American producer, the US government said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.1%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.2%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Paramalingam said that overall prices will remain stable with Eid coming and mills remaining shut for a longer period on account of the holidays.

Palm Oil palm oil rates Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil ends at 12-day low on muted exports

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Essential items: Govt vows to take strict action against smugglers

KE keen to purchase power from LEPCL

Muzaffargarh solar plant land: Power Div asked to raise Rs930m from its own unutilised funds

Read more stories