Minister lauds Canada’s GPT+ Programme for developing states

ISLAMABAD: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar to strengthen the trade ties between two countries.

Syed Naveed Qamar appreciated the upcoming Canadian General Preferential Tariff (GPT+) programme for developing countries and expressed hope that launching of GPT+ Programme in Pakistan would be more beneficial for new proposed sectors such as apparel and footwear. And he hoped that Canada will also consider including more sectors of textiles in the proposed scheme.

Commerce Minister urged for facilitation in issuance of visas to business community for participation in exhibitions and other business events especially for upcoming exhibitions in Canada i.e. Sial Food Fair, (Food & Beverages)

Ms Leslie Scanlon, Canadian High Commissioner acknowledged Minister’s concerns and assured that Canadian government is working for further facilitation and speeding up the visa process.

Minister also appreciated Pakistani exports to Canada were higher than its imports, with trade surplus for Pakistan.

