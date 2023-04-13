Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 13-Apr-23 13:30
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 13-Apr-23 11:30
Avanceon Limited 13-Apr-23 9:30
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited 13-Apr-23 11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments 14-Apr-23 11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 14-Apr-23 10:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 14-Apr-23 14:30
F aysal-F unds 14-Apr-23 11:00
UBL-FUNDS 14-Apr-23 11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments
and its Funds 14-Apr-23 11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 14-Apr-23 10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 17-Apr-23 15:20
AKD Securities Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00
Descon Oxychem Limited 17-Apr-23 14:30
Sazgar Engineering Works
Limited 17-Apr-23 13:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 12:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited 17-Apr-23 14:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 15:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills
Limited 17-Apr-23 13:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Limited 17-Apr-23 18:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited 17-Apr-23 11:00
Gatron (Industries) Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30
JS Investments Limited 18-Apr-23 11:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills
Limited 18-Apr-23 11:00
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited 18-Apr-23 11:30
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 18-Apr-23 11:00
Meezan Bank Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30
Systems Limited 18-Apr-23 17:00
Thal Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30
Interloop Limited 18-Apr-23 9:00
J S Investments L imited &
its funds 18-Apr-23 11:30
Pak Datacom Limited 18-Apr-23 14:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 18-Apr-23 11:30
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 18-Apr-23 12:00
Macter International Limited 18-Apr-23 11:00
Merit Packaging Limited 18-Apr-23 17:00
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 18-Apr-23 10:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan)
Limited 19-Apr-23 17:00
Bank AL Habib Limited 19-Apr-23 12:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited 19-Apr-23 11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 19-Apr-23 11:30
Engro Corporation Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30
Ismail Industries Limited 19-Apr-23 11:00
International Steels Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00
D.G. Khan Cement Company
Limited 19-Apr-23 11:00
Bolan Castings Limited 19-Apr-23 11:15
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 19-Apr-23 14:30
Askari Bank Limited 20-Apr-23 11:00
Indus Motor Company Limited 20-Apr-23 15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 25-Apr-23 14:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-23 10:30
Olympia Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
First UDL Modaraba 27-Apr-23 11:00
Hafiz Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
International Industries Limited 28-Apr-23 14:00
=========================================================
