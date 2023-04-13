AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited      13-Apr-23      13:30
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited     13-Apr-23      11:30
Avanceon Limited                     13-Apr-23       9:30
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited          13-Apr-23      11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and 
Investments                          14-Apr-23      11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                              14-Apr-23      10:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited            14-Apr-23      14:30
F aysal-F unds                       14-Apr-23      11:00
UBL-FUNDS                            14-Apr-23      11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and 
Investments
and its Funds                        14-Apr-23      11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba             14-Apr-23      10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange 
Limited                              17-Apr-23      12:00
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                          17-Apr-23      15:20
AKD Securities Limited               17-Apr-23      12:00
Descon Oxychem Limited               17-Apr-23      14:30
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Limited                              17-Apr-23      13:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited          17-Apr-23      12:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited               17-Apr-23      14:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                              17-Apr-23      12:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited        17-Apr-23      12:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited       17-Apr-23      15:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills 
Limited                              17-Apr-23      13:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                              17-Apr-23      18:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited              17-Apr-23      11:00
Gatron (Industries) Limited          18-Apr-23      14:30
JS Investments Limited               18-Apr-23      11:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills 
Limited                              18-Apr-23      11:00
Frieslandcampina Engro 
Pakistan Limited                     18-Apr-23      11:30
Good Luck Industries Ltd.            18-Apr-23      11:00
Meezan Bank Limited                  18-Apr-23      14:30
Systems Limited                      18-Apr-23      17:00
Thal Limited                         18-Apr-23      14:30
Interloop Limited                    18-Apr-23       9:00
J S Investments L imited & 
its funds                            18-Apr-23      11:30
Pak Datacom Limited                  18-Apr-23      14:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited               18-Apr-23      11:30
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.           18-Apr-23      12:00
Macter International Limited         18-Apr-23      11:00
Merit Packaging Limited              18-Apr-23      17:00
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                              18-Apr-23      10:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited         19-Apr-23      10:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited       19-Apr-23      10:00
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Limited                              19-Apr-23      17:00
Bank AL Habib Limited                19-Apr-23      12:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited            19-Apr-23      11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited          19-Apr-23      11:30
Engro Corporation Limited            19-Apr-23      10:30
Ismail Industries Limited            19-Apr-23      11:00
International Steels Limited         19-Apr-23      10:00
D.G. Khan Cement Company 
Limited                              19-Apr-23      11:00
Bolan Castings Limited               19-Apr-23      11:15
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited      19-Apr-23      14:30
Askari Bank Limited                  20-Apr-23      11:00
Indus Motor Company Limited          20-Apr-23      15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited      25-Apr-23      14:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited              26-Apr-23      10:30
Olympia Mills Limited                27-Apr-23      11:00
First UDL Modaraba                   27-Apr-23      11:00
Hafiz Limited                        27-Apr-23      11:30
International Industries Limited     28-Apr-23      14:00
=========================================================

