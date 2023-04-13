Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 13-Apr-23 13:30 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 13-Apr-23 11:30 Avanceon Limited 13-Apr-23 9:30 Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited 13-Apr-23 11:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments 14-Apr-23 11:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 14-Apr-23 10:00 Engro Fertilizers Limited 14-Apr-23 14:30 F aysal-F unds 14-Apr-23 11:00 UBL-FUNDS 14-Apr-23 11:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments and its Funds 14-Apr-23 11:00 Popular Islamic Modaraba 14-Apr-23 10:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 17-Apr-23 15:20 AKD Securities Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00 Descon Oxychem Limited 17-Apr-23 14:30 Sazgar Engineering Works Limited 17-Apr-23 13:30 Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 12:30 Tri-Pack Films Limited 17-Apr-23 14:00 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00 Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 15:00 Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 13:00 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 17-Apr-23 18:00 Gammon Pakistan Limited 17-Apr-23 11:00 Gatron (Industries) Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30 JS Investments Limited 18-Apr-23 11:30 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Limited 18-Apr-23 11:00 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited 18-Apr-23 11:30 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 18-Apr-23 11:00 Meezan Bank Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30 Systems Limited 18-Apr-23 17:00 Thal Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30 Interloop Limited 18-Apr-23 9:00 J S Investments L imited & its funds 18-Apr-23 11:30 Pak Datacom Limited 18-Apr-23 14:00 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 18-Apr-23 11:30 Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 18-Apr-23 12:00 Macter International Limited 18-Apr-23 11:00 Merit Packaging Limited 18-Apr-23 17:00 Jubilee General Insurance Limited 18-Apr-23 10:00 Fauji Cement Company Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited 19-Apr-23 17:00 Bank AL Habib Limited 19-Apr-23 12:30 Pakistan Refinery Limited 19-Apr-23 11:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 19-Apr-23 11:30 Engro Corporation Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30 Ismail Industries Limited 19-Apr-23 11:00 International Steels Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00 D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited 19-Apr-23 11:00 Bolan Castings Limited 19-Apr-23 11:15 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 19-Apr-23 14:30 Askari Bank Limited 20-Apr-23 11:00 Indus Motor Company Limited 20-Apr-23 15:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 25-Apr-23 14:30 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-23 10:30 Olympia Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 First UDL Modaraba 27-Apr-23 11:00 Hafiz Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 International Industries Limited 28-Apr-23 14:00 =========================================================

