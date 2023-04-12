AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s embassy in Riyadh opens gates for first time in years

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:16pm
Follow us

RIYADH: Iran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia reopened its gates on Wednesday for the first time in seven years, a Reuters witness said, under a deal to re-establish ties that could ease a long-standing rivalry that has helped fuel conflicts around the Middle East.

The heavy gates of the Iranian embassy’s compound were open in Riyadh with a team inspecting its premises, a Reuters reporter said. A white truck was seen arriving at the gate.

The diplomatic mission opened hours after the Iranian foreign ministry said a technical delegation arrived in the kingdom.

“The Iranian delegation will take the necessary measures in Riyadh and Jeddah to set up the embassy and consulate general,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in a statement.

Iran delegation arrives in Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

The mission had been closed since Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016, after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh’s execution of a Shia cleric. The kingdom subsequently asked Iranian diplomats to leave within 48 hours while it evacuated its embassy staff from Tehran.

The hostility between the two regional arch-rivals and major oil producers helped to fuel strife around the region. Last month, they agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions in a deal brokered by China.

Both countries’ foreign ministers met in Beijing earlier this month for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats.

Saudi officials also arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday.

MENA Saudi Arabia Iran relation Iran’s embassy

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s embassy in Riyadh opens gates for first time in years

8-member bench led by CJP to hear petition against SC amendment bill tomorrow

Rupee recovers ground against US dollar, settles at 286.62

Dar discusses IMF and economy with UK envoy

KSE-100 jumps 0.81% amid rumours of financing from ‘friendly country’

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

SECP issues ‘Whitelist’ of Digital Lending Applications on its website

Four soldiers killed in firing at Indian military base, shooters at large

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

Read more stories