KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Panther Tyres Ltd. 12-Apr-23 12:30 A l Meezan Investment Management Ltd and Funds 12-Apr-23 10:00 Meezan Pakistan ETF 12-Apr-23 10:00 Hallmark Company Limited 12-Apr-23 15:00 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 12-Apr-23 11:30 Shifa International Hospitals Limited 12-Apr-23 16:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 13-Apr-23 11:30 Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited 13-Apr-23 11:00 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 13-Apr-23 13:30 Popular Islamic Modaraba 14-Apr-23 10:00 Engro Fertilizers Limited 14-Apr-23 14:30 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments and its Funds 14-Apr-23 11:00 UBL-FUNDS 14-Apr-23 11:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 14-Apr-23 10:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments and its Funds 14-Apr-23 11:00 F aysal-F unds 14-Apr-23 11:00 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 17-Apr-23 18:00 Gammon Pakistan Limited 17-Apr-23 11:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00 Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00 Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 13:00 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 15:00 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00 Tri-Pack Films Limited 17-Apr-23 14:00 Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 12:30 Sazgar Engineering Works Limited 17-Apr-23 13:30 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 17-Apr-23 15:20 AKD Securities Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00 Descon Oxychem Limited 17-Apr-23 14:30 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Limited 18-Apr-23 11:00 Interloop Limited 18-Apr-23 9:00 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited 18-Apr-23 11:30 Meezan Bank Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 18-Apr-23 11:00 Engro Corporation Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30 International Steels Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00 Fauji Cement Company Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 25-Apr-23 14:30 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-23 10:30 Olympia Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Hafiz Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 =========================================================

