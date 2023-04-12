AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Panther Tyres Ltd.                   12-Apr-23      12:30
A l Meezan Investment 
Management Ltd and Funds             12-Apr-23      10:00
Meezan Pakistan ETF                  12-Apr-23      10:00
Hallmark Company Limited             12-Apr-23      15:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited           12-Apr-23      11:30
Shifa International Hospitals 
Limited                              12-Apr-23      16:00
Sui Southern Gas Company 
Limited                              13-Apr-23      11:30
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited          13-Apr-23      11:00
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited      13-Apr-23      13:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba             14-Apr-23      10:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited            14-Apr-23      14:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and 
Investments
and its Funds                        14-Apr-23      11:00
UBL-FUNDS                            14-Apr-23      11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                              14-Apr-23      10:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and 
Investments
and its Funds                        14-Apr-23      11:00
F aysal-F unds                       14-Apr-23      11:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                              17-Apr-23      18:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited              17-Apr-23      11:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited      17-Apr-23      12:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited        17-Apr-23      12:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited     17-Apr-23      13:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited       17-Apr-23      15:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited    17-Apr-23      12:00
Tri-Pack Films Limited               17-Apr-23      14:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited          17-Apr-23      12:30
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited     17-Apr-23      13:30
Pakistan Telecommunication Company 
Ltd                                  17-Apr-23      15:20
AKD Securities Limited               17-Apr-23      12:00
Descon Oxychem Limited               17-Apr-23      14:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills 
Limited                              18-Apr-23      11:00
Interloop Limited                    18-Apr-23       9:00
Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan 
Limited                              18-Apr-23      11:30
Meezan Bank Limited                  18-Apr-23      14:30
Good Luck Industries Ltd.            18-Apr-23      11:00
Engro Corporation Limited            19-Apr-23      10:30
International Steels Limited         19-Apr-23      10:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited       19-Apr-23      10:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited         19-Apr-23      10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited      25-Apr-23      14:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited              26-Apr-23      10:30
Olympia Mills Limited                27-Apr-23      11:00
Hafiz Limited                        27-Apr-23      11:30
=========================================================

