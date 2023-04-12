Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Panther Tyres Ltd. 12-Apr-23 12:30
A l Meezan Investment
Management Ltd and Funds 12-Apr-23 10:00
Meezan Pakistan ETF 12-Apr-23 10:00
Hallmark Company Limited 12-Apr-23 15:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 12-Apr-23 11:30
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited 12-Apr-23 16:00
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited 13-Apr-23 11:30
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited 13-Apr-23 11:00
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 13-Apr-23 13:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba 14-Apr-23 10:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 14-Apr-23 14:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments
and its Funds 14-Apr-23 11:00
UBL-FUNDS 14-Apr-23 11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 14-Apr-23 10:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments
and its Funds 14-Apr-23 11:00
F aysal-F unds 14-Apr-23 11:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Limited 17-Apr-23 18:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited 17-Apr-23 11:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 13:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 15:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00
Tri-Pack Films Limited 17-Apr-23 14:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 17-Apr-23 12:30
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited 17-Apr-23 13:30
Pakistan Telecommunication Company
Ltd 17-Apr-23 15:20
AKD Securities Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00
Descon Oxychem Limited 17-Apr-23 14:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills
Limited 18-Apr-23 11:00
Interloop Limited 18-Apr-23 9:00
Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan
Limited 18-Apr-23 11:30
Meezan Bank Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 18-Apr-23 11:00
Engro Corporation Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30
International Steels Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 25-Apr-23 14:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-23 10:30
Olympia Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Hafiz Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments