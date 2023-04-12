AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
JS Investments Limited           6-Apr-23    12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                          10-Apr-23   12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Limited #        5-Apr-23    13-Apr-23                                     13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                          7-Apr-23    13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                          8-Apr-23    14-Apr-23      55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited          10-Apr-23   17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                        11-Apr-23   17-Apr-23                                     17-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor Co. Ltd.      11-Apr-23   18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro 
Pakistan Limited                 11-Apr-23   18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                      12-Apr-23   19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                        13-Apr-23   19-Apr-23                                     19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited            13-Apr-23   19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited               14-Apr-23   20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited #     14-Apr-23   20-Apr-23                                     20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Limited                          10-Apr-23   24-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   25-Apr-23      40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited             13-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited          18-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      25% (B)        13-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited        19-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited      19-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited             19-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                     20-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited          13-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF)    18-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      5% (F)         13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                          18-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Company Limited                  19-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd       19-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.     20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited        20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly GSKCH Pa               20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)             20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited             20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited           20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited       20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited        21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                          21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba ***                     21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited            21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company Limited                  25-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      750% (F)       20-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Service Global Footwear 
Limited                          18-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Service Industries Limited       18-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      50% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage 
Cans Limited                     20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                 20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD      21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      7.5% (F)       19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited             21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited        21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                          21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance 
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                          22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited               22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited          22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                 22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance 
Company Limited                  22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited    19-Apr-23   29-Apr-23      200% (F)
10% (b)                          17-Apr-23   29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company     21-Apr-23   29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                   22-Apr-23   29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance 
Company Limited                  23-Apr-23   29-Apr-23      NIL                            29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited        23-Apr-23   30-Apr-23      NIL                            30-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #        25-Apr-23   02-05-2023                                    2-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited #                        26-Apr-23   02-05-2023                                    2-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        26-Apr-23   02-05-2023     NIL                            2-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited           27-Apr-23   04-05-2023     NIL                            4-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #        27-Apr-23   04-05-2023                                    4-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited      02-05-2023  09-05-2023     NIL                            9-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                          18-05-2023  24-05-2023     NIL                            4-05-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

PDM govt’s one year: PM talks about challenges, successes

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

SC bill challenged in apex court

Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Setting up of big refinery in Balochistan: proposals sought

155,027 women filers appearing on ‘Active Taxpayers List’: FBR

Cold storages: Nepra grills Gepco team for supply on non-commercial rates

Invoking Article 170 (2) of Constitution: PAC directs AGP to conduct Nepra’s audit in 15 days

Read more stories