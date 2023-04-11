AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
Apr 11, 2023
Most Gulf markets track global shares higher

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 07:57pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in global shares as traders held onto hope that interest rates will soon peak and fall later this year.

The Saudi bourse, however, extended losses on profit taking.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1%, buoyed by a 1.1% rise in top lender Emirates NBD and a 1.2% increase in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority following shareholder approval to distribute a one-time special dividend of 3.34 fils per share.

The publication of improving business conditions figures in Dubai boosted the stock market. The local economy continued to progress month over month, providing suitable conditions for local stocks to thrive, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

“As a result, the main index could test this year’s peak and could record new highs.”

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%. The Qatari index was up 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 1%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - steadied as Chinese inflation data pointed to persistently weak demand, but a softer dollar and hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease up on its policy tightening after a key U.S. inflation report this week provided support.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 0.8% decrease in Retal Urban Development Co and a 1.2% decline in Al Rajhi Bank.

According to Mourad, traders in the Saudi market fueled some price corrections after the main index surpassed its previous peak.

“However, the main index could return to the upside thanks to strong local fundamentals and a more positive sentiment among local investors.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.4%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company, which was up 6.2%.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.5% to 10,849
 ABU DHABI       up 0.1% to 9,511
 DUBAI           advanced 1% to 3,444
 QATAR           gained 0.4% to 10,273
 EGYPT           leapt 1.4% to 17,012
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.2% to 1,881
 OMAN            rose 0.6% to 4,767
 KUWAIT          added 1.2% to 7,645
=======================================
