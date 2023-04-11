AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

I hope to play with Messi next season at Barca: Lewandowski

AFP Published 11 Apr, 2023 07:32pm
Follow us

BARCELONA: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said he would love Lionel Messi to return to the Catalan club from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, speaking at a charity event on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Argentine World Cup winner left Barca in 2021 when the club could not afford to renew his contract and his PSG deal expires in June.

Amid whistles from PSG supporters who see Messi as a symbol of the club’s mistakes in chasing star signings instead of building a competitive team, Barcelona are openly courting the forward.

“Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it would be something incredible,” said Lewandowski.

“We know that his place is here, in Barcelona. I don’t know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together.”

Messi is the club’s all-time top goalscorer and many consider him the best player in the history of football.

Barcelona fans have chanted Messi’s name in the 10th minute – representing his former Barca shirt number – in their last two matches, including a 0-0 draw against Girona on Monday in La Liga.

Lewandowski, top scorer in La Liga, could not find the net for the league leaders and said he had been carrying an injury.

“I took a blow from (Real Madrid defender Eder) Militao in the game against Madrid and I could not walk,” said Lewandowski, referring to Barcelona’s 4-0 thrashing by Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey last week.

“On the pitch I have to play better but that knock from Militao left my body in a bad way.”

PSG Lionel Messi Robert Lewandowski

Comments

1000 characters

I hope to play with Messi next season at Barca: Lewandowski

Rupee plunges to new all-time low against US dollar

‘Economy has stayed afloat’: PM Shehbaz recaps a year of PDM govt

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bannu IBO: ISPR

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail

Auto sales suffer massive fall of 66% YoY to 9,211 units in March

PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session

Army Chief expresses full confidence in capabilities of HIT personnel

Read more stories