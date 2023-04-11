AVN 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.67%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.85%)
EPCL 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
MLCF 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.72%)
OGDC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PAEL 10.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
PPL 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,816 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,816 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 10:35am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Major cryptocurrency bitcoin breached the key $30,000 level for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, adding to its steady gains as investors raised bets that the US Federal Reserve will soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign.

Bitcoin peaked at $30,438 in Asian trade and was last 2% higher at $30,262.

It has gained about 6% since the start of the month, after rising 23% in March.

The token’s surge follows Friday’s closely-watched US nonfarm payrolls report that showed employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, pointing to a still-resilient economy.

However, banking sector turmoil sparked by last month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised market expectations that the Fed is unlikely to lift interest rates much higher for longer as it looks to ease stress on the sector.

“The reason behind the broad-based rally in crypto is traders’ optimism toward central banks’ monetary policy,” said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC Markets.

“Bets for a sooner Fed pivot on rate hikes have been dramatically strengthened following the bank turmoil in early March.” Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, stood near last week’s roughly eight-month peak of $1,942.50.

It was last 0.75% higher at $1,925.80. Crypto investors are eagerly anticipating a major revamp to the Ethereum blockchain this week that is set to allow them to gain access to more than $33 billion of ether currency.

Bitcoin rises to highest level since June 2022

Dubbed Shapella, the software upgrade will let market players redeem their “staked ether” - coins they have deposited and locked up on the network over the past three years in return for interest.

US Federal Reserve cryptocurrency bitcoin

Comments

1000 characters

Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

Read more stories