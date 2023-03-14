AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
Bitcoin rises to highest level since June 2022

Published 14 Mar, 2023
LONDON: Top cryptocurrency bitcoin hit a nine-month high of $26,533 on Tuesday, in its fourth consecutive day of gains, as it appeared to benefit from chaos in global markets following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Bitcoin rose to $26,533 at around 1306 GMT, up around 10% on the day at its highest since June 2022. It gained 7.6% on Sunday and 9.1% on Monday.

The dollar was little changed overall after U.S. consumer price data on Tuesday showed inflation still rising, but at a slower pace than the previous month, in a widely anticipated reading that may lead the Federal Reserve to slow or even pause hiking interest rates next week.

Crypto exchange Binance to halt sterling transfers

Cryptocurrency prices fell sharply in 2022 as rising rates prompted investors to ditch risky assets. A series of collapses at high-profile crypto firms, including major exchange FTX, left customers with large losses.

