AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.83%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 50.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.38%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
HUBC 67.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PPL 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.9%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 107.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.03%)
UNITY 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,047 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,447 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.11%)
KSE100 39,843 Increased By 7.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,831 Decreased By -2.5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold advances on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 10:06am
Follow us

Gold prices rose on Tuesday after falling over 1% in the previous session, as the dollar eased while investors awaited this week’s US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,997.69 per ounce, as of 0304 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,012.30.

The dollar index was 0.1% lower, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

Traders are now focussing on the US consumer price data due Wednesday for more clarity on the path of rates heading into the Fed’s May policy meeting.

“A hotter-than-expected print may suggest that the Fed could still hike rates once more in May gold’s rally higher has been somewhat excessive chances of another Fed hike could kind of bring the overshoot down,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

A US employment report released on Friday pointed to a tight labour market and raised bets of an interest rate hike by the US central bank next month.

Markets are pricing in a 71% chance of a 25 basis-point hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold, silver at all-time high

The opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion rises when interest rates are increased to bring down inflation. Minutes of the Fed’s March 21-22 policy meeting will also be scanned on Wednesday.

“Near-term, there are also bearish technical setups for a corrective move lower” in gold prices, OCBC’s Wong added.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that financial system troubles that drove the central bank to provide large amounts of credit to banks were not collateral damage from the Fed’s aggressive effort to lower inflation.

Data on Tuesday showed top bullion consumer China’s March consumer inflation hit the slowest pace since September 2021 and suggested demand weakness persisted amid an uneven economic recovery.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.94 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% at $995.71 and palladium gained 1.4% to $1,431.54.

Gold Federal Reserve Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold advances on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

ST through power bills: Only 0.133m retailers file tax returns

Country-specific licensing documentation a must: Google tightens the noose around loan apps’ operators

Sindh flood relief project: WB says satisfied with progress

Justice Isa causes considerable controversy?

Read more stories