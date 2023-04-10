AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares end higher on firm global economic outlook

Reuters Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 12:28pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the yen a touch weaker, on hopes the global economy could hold up in the face of high inflation and interest rates, but moves were modest ahead of Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s first news conference.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.42% to close at 27,633.66, and the broader Topix gained 0.56% to 1,976.53.

Markets have been buffeted in recent weeks by wild swings in global interest rate expectations, which can form the basis for equity valuations and the growth outlook.

However, projections have lately been stabilising around bets that a peak for US interest rates is close at hand, and steady US labour data last week fed hopes that the economic damage may not be so bad.

“Japanese equities rose on expectations that the US labour market will remain firm,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management in Tokyo, though gains were capped without much else to guide trade.

Markets in Hong Kong, Europe and the US were closed on Friday and several remain shut on Monday for Easter.

Among gainers were Disney Park operator Oriental Land Co , up 2.67% to close at a one-year high, as investors cheered the ebbing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo stocks end lower

Nintendo shares rose 4%. A weaker yen boosts earnings for exporters.

The rates-sensitive insurance and banking sectors steadied, with the indexes up 1.21% and 0.62%, respectively.

Shipping firms rose 2.86% to lead gains among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with Nippon Yusen jumping 3.54% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.

Later in the day, Ueda is due to make his first news conference as BOJ governor, with investors looking for clues on whether he plans to shift away from ultra-easy policy settings.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares end higher on firm global economic outlook

Rupee struggles against US dollar, settles at 287.09

Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case

Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting

India stalls trade talks with Britain over ‘Sikh extremist group’

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

Oil steadies as tighter supply balances growth concerns

Israeli military kills Palestinian in West Bank

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

Read more stories