Elahi urges PDM not to turn politics into ‘enmity’

NNI Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
LAHORE: Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement led government to not turn politics into personal hostility so that the sovereignty of the country was not affected.

He met with political leaders Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Dar Muhammad Dareshak and Ali Amanullah Dareshk.

Talking about the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the Punjab elections, he said when the CJP gave verdict regarding the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan the PDM accepted his decision but when the same CJP gave verdict to hold elections, the same PDM had decided to oppose him.

