AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
EPCL 49.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.48%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,064 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,546 Decreased By -48.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 40,042 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 14,887 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

For international observers: ECP issues 30-point code of conduct

APP Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a 30-point code of conduct for international observers and media persons, providing guidelines for conduct, impartiality, and security during the observation and reporting of the country’s electoral process, and aims to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

According to the code of conduct, individuals or groups who observe and report on the electoral process in Pakistan must read and sign a Code of Conduct that includes a pledge.

This code of conduct is also applicable on official social media accounts of international newspapers, channels, media persons and other social media influencers.

International observers and media personnel must follow the rules for visa applications and respect Pakistan’s sovereignty and the fundamental rights and freedoms of its people. They cannot stay beyond the duration of their granted visa.

International observers and media should follow the constitution and laws of Pakistan and respect the Election

Commission and its officials. Observations and reporting should be impartial, objective, and accurate.

International observers and media must follow instructions from the Election Commission and State authorities and maintain a respectful attitude.

Comply with safety advisories from the government or security agencies. Respect the culture and customs of the country and act professionally.

Display official identification badges at all times and present them when requested. Maintain political impartiality, with no bias or preference for political parties or candidates. Obey rules for photography and restrictions on taking pictures.

Ask questions and clear queries without obstructing the election process. Work harmoniously with other observers, media, and polling staff.

Consult with Election Commission for safety and select areas for observation to ensure balanced reporting. International Election Observers and media persons may hire the services of Pakistani interpreters if required.

However, they shall provide all necessary details of these interpreters while applying for accreditation card. These interpreters shall also remain non-partisan and unbiased.

Observe and report without interfering in the proceedings. No interference in internal process at any polling station. Avoid personal/professional relationships that could lead to a conflict of interest.

No gifts or favours from political parties/organizations/persons involved in the election. No wearing/carrying/displaying of party symbols/colors. No personal comments on observation or conclusion to media.

Avoid activities that favour or oppose political parties/candidates. International media content should not threaten the peace/security of Pakistan or incite hatred/violence against any group/person.

Avoid personal attacks on candidates/political parties based on gender, religion, sect, caste, etc.

No broadcasting/printing of content that adversely affects public opinion against a political party/candidate.

Refrain from conducting surveys/polls that may influence voters’ choice. Only broadcast/publish official election results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Share findings/methodology/recommendations/reports with Election Commission of Pakistan.

The government and law enforcing agencies of Pakistan shall provide security to International Observers and media persons. Violation of the code of conduct may result in withdrawal of observer accreditation/journalist accreditation.

The authority to determine the violation also rests with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

elections ECP Code of conduct international observers electoral process

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Apr 10, 2023 10:42am
Freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of thought......can it REALLY be controlled in this digital age ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

For international observers: ECP issues 30-point code of conduct

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

NTC’s budget sent to ECC for approval

Read more stories