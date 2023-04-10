AVN 63.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.87%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.2%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,039 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,884 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 07:44am
Follow us

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has appointed a new finance minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle that left other major roles unchanged, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

The crown prince in March reappointed Sheikh Ahmad as prime minister, more than a month after the government resigned in response to friction with an opposition-controlled parliament.

Of the main portfolios, Manaf Abdulaziz Al Hajri was made minister for finance and minister of state for economic and investment affairs, while Bader Al Mulla, the incumbent oil minister, stays on in the role.

“The biggest challenge for the government is to regain the trust of the people,” said Ahmad al-Din, member of the political bureau of the Kuwaiti Progressive Movement (left).

“The removal of Abd al-Wahhab al-Rasheed (former finance minister), who was an element of tension with the 2022 parliament, indicates that the current government is betting on the return of the 2022 parliament,” he added.

Kuwait holds some of the world’s largest oil reserves and has strong fiscal and external balance sheets, but political bickering and institutional gridlock have hampered investment and reforms aimed at reducing its heavy reliance on oil revenues.

Relations have been particularly tense between the prime minister and the speaker of the National Assembly, elected in 2020, since the Constitutional Court in March annulled last September’s election results.

Finance Minister Al Hajri was CEO of asset management and banking institution Kuwait Financial Center for 16 years before resigning in 2020 and is well-known in business and finance circles in Kuwait.

Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah was re-appointed as minister of interior and acting minister of defence, and Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains foreign minister.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al Ahmad Al Sabah Kuwait PM Kuwait finance minister

Comments

1000 characters

Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

NTC’s budget sent to ECC for approval

Read more stories