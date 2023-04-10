AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
Secretary industries, commerce visits Indus Rasool Technology University

Published 10 Apr, 2023
LAHORE: Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta visited Rasool Technology University Mandi Bahauddin and reviewed the progress of work on various sectors under construction of the university.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Rauf Azam, Project Director, xen C&W and concerned officers gave a briefing about the ongoing construction works in the university. During the briefing, it was told that academic, admin blocks, residents for staff and officers, hostels, library and student’s service area are being constructed in the university.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta directed to complete the 2 academic blocks of the university by December 2023 and said that labor should be increased and worked in two shifts. He further directed that all the arrangements regarding equipment and other matters should be completed on time to shift classes in new academic blocks. Special attention should be paid to planting trees in the university, he added. Secretary directed that the progress report on the construction works should be sent to the department regularly and all the matters including the construction work should be completed within the stipulated period.

