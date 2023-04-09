AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
PM Shehbaz convenes cabinet meeting today

  • Decisions of the National Security Committee are expected to be ratified in the meeting
NNI Published April 9, 2023 Updated April 9, 2023 10:52am
ISLAMABAD: In light of the country’s political situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the federal cabinet today.

Considering the current political and constitutional crisis in the country, the prime minister has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet on a holiday.

The meeting will be held tomorrow at 2pm.

PM Sharif will preside over the meeting, to be held at the Prime Minister House, via a video link from Lahore.

PM urges SC to revisit its verdict

The federal cabinet will hold consultations on important national issues. The agenda of the meeting has not been released yet, and will likely be provided on the table.

The decisions of the National Security Committee are expected to be ratified in the meeting, while there will also be a consultation on a strategy to deal with the constitutional crisis.

The issue of providing funds for elections in Punjab will also be considered, as the Supreme Court has directed the election commission to release the funds by April 10.

The situation arising after Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note on the Supreme Court’s verdict on elections in Punjab will also be considered.

The meeting will also decide the government’s plan of action on the president returning the bill to parliament. The federal cabinet is likely to chalk out a plan to take tough decisions under the prevailing situation in the country.

The meeting will also discuss President Arif Alvi’s rejection of the Supreme Court Bill and will also find out ways to accept this bill by a joint session of the national assembly.

Earlier today, President Arif Alvi returned to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023 limiting the chief justice’s suomotu powers in an individual capacity.

The president returned the bill for reconsideration to the parliment as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution days after it was sent to him for approval after it sailed through the National Assembly and Senate amid noisy protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators.

