DHAKA: Bangladesh cut sugar prices in the domestic market by 3 taka ($0.028) per kilogram, a commerce ministry official said on Thursday. “New rates will be applicable from April 8.

The decision has been taken in line with global sugar prices that showed a downward trend,” a commerce ministry official said.

A kilogram of sugar costs 107 taka ($1.01) at present in the South Asian nation. Sugar prices have risen 25% over the last year.