LEAs arrest ‘high-value’ target in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The leader and founder of the banned Baloch National Army (BNA), Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, was arrested in a high-profile intelligence-based operation by the security forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) a “high-value target” who was a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA) which came into being after the amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA) has been apprehended.

The military’s media wing elaborated that the BNA has been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) installations in Panjgur and Noshki.

Gulzar also remained as “deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018 and was instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head,” according to the statement. “His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record; his linkages with Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) are being investigated,” ISPR added. It further stated that hostile intelligence agencies “tried to exploit Gulzar Imam to work against Pakistan and its national interests.”

“He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations.”

It added that Gulzar’s arrest is “a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan.”

The ISPR stated that the “apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism” and “speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes.”

