AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LEAs arrest ‘high-value’ target in Balochistan

Nuzhat Nazar Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The leader and founder of the banned Baloch National Army (BNA), Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, was arrested in a high-profile intelligence-based operation by the security forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) a “high-value target” who was a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA) which came into being after the amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA) has been apprehended.

The military’s media wing elaborated that the BNA has been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) installations in Panjgur and Noshki.

Gulzar also remained as “deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018 and was instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head,” according to the statement. “His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record; his linkages with Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) are being investigated,” ISPR added. It further stated that hostile intelligence agencies “tried to exploit Gulzar Imam to work against Pakistan and its national interests.”

“He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations.”

It added that Gulzar’s arrest is “a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan.”

The ISPR stated that the “apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism” and “speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ISPR Balochistan LEAs IBO BNA Pakistan Security forces Baloch National Army

Comments

1000 characters

LEAs arrest ‘high-value’ target in Balochistan

Complaint against CJP filed in SJC

Election delay controversy: SC had dismissed suo motu, pleas with 4-3 majority: claims Minallah

IPPs’ plea to govt: ‘Either resolve LC issues or declare force majeure’

Spot LPG cargoes: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC

MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

NSS: Profit rates increased

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories