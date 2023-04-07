AVN 64.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.15%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.77%)
DGKC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
EPCL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.4%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.8%)
HUBC 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KAPCO 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 74.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.41%)
OGDC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.98%)
PAEL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.26%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.68%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
TPLP 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.1%)
TRG 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.18%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.25%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Apr 07, 2023
Japan’s Nikkei posts small gain amid weaker yen as US jobs data looms

Reuters Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 01:22pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday, trimming its weekly decline, as a weaker yen and higher Wall Street close overnight boosted sentiment.

However, with crucial US jobs data due later in the day and most major markets shut for Good Friday, investors were loath to chase the market higher The Nikkei ended the day up 0.17% at 27,518.31.

However that was well off the early high of 27,591.15, and the index even briefly dipped into the red after the midday break.

Japan’s equity benchmark lost 1.9% over the course of the first week of Japan’s new fiscal year.

It reached a nearly one-month high of 28,287.42 on Tuesday only to then slide with global equities as a spate of weak US economic data fueled worries about a recession.

The broader Topix gained 0.21% to 1,965.44 on Friday, trimming its weekly loss to 1.9%.

Fears that the Federal Reserve has overdone its tightening campaign has magnified the importance of the monthly non-farm payrolls report later in the day, although US financial markets will be shut for the holiday.

Provided the employment data doesn’t prove game-changing, however, Nomura Securities expects the Nikkei to move in a narrow range next week, sandwiched between the 25- and 200-day moving averages.

“The topside is heavy, but the bottom is firm,” said Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani.

Although the United States also has consumer price data next week, Japanese stocks have become less sensitive to US inflation indicators, he said.

Tokyo stocks end higher after US rallies

The safe-haven yen retreated overnight after reaching its strongest level since March 28 earlier in the week, and traded little changed on Friday at 131.805 per dollar.

That helped automakers in particular, with Mazda rising 1.95% and Subaru gaining 1.33%.

Toyota, however, slipped to a 0.38% decline after unveiling its updated electric vehicle strategy.

Seven & i Holdings, operator of the 7-Eleven chain in Japan, was the biggest decliner, dropping 4% after earnings results disappointed.

Tokyo stocks

