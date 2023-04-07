JI again casts doubts over fairness of digital census

KARACHI: The Karachi chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has again cast doubts over fairness of seventh digital census, claiming the population of country’s largest city is likely to be played down once again.

Speaking at an Iftar-dinner for journalists the other evening, JI’s Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman expressed fears the census results will be “flawed”.

He not only accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of “selling” the city’s mandate for their “petty” interests, but also alleged the ruling Pakistan People’s Party got the recent local government polls “rigged”.

He criticised the MQM over its “nefarious role” in the 2017 census and the ongoing head count that will likely lead to underreporting of the population of Karachi. The PPP never objects to such an underreporting.

The JI leader said the available insights and reports show that the authorities are once again considering underreporting the city’s population. “The injustices against Karachi and Karachiites start with flaws in the census process,” he remarked.

He maintained that inaccurate and underreported data deprive the metropolis of its due share in resources and job quota. An accurate census will help bring about a balance between the urban and rural areas of Sindh province, besides enhancing the city’s representation in the legislative forums and the PFC awards.

“Karachiites will not accept any more deception in the name of digital census,” he said, and demanded of the government to provide all the stakeholders with access to census data to ensure transparency and fair play.

