AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Rocket salvo from Lebanon targets Israel after Al-Aqsa clashes

AFP Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
FASSUTA (Israel): A barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon at Israel on the Jewish Passover holiday Thursday, in the largest escalation along the frontier since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.

Israel’s army said it had “identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory” and that 25 were intercepted by Israeli air defences.

“Five rockets landed in Israeli territory,” added the army statement that followed the attack, which was not immediately claimed by any group.

The rocket fire came just days after Israeli police drew widespread condemnation and warnings of retaliation from around the region for clashing with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque — Islam’s third-holiest site.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday was “receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment”, his office said.

Israeli emergency services reported a man had been lightly wounded by shrapnel and a female was injured while running to a shelter.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon called for restraint.

“The current situation is extremely serious,” said the force which patrols the border area between the two countries that are technically still at war. “UNIFIL urges restraint and to avoid further escalation.” Warning sirens sounded in the town of Shlomi and in Moshav Betzet and the Galilee in northern Israel, the army said.

The Israeli military denied to AFP that it had retaliated “thus far”, in response to reports from Lebanon’s National News Agency that Israel had struck targets in southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon report, Israeli artillery fired “several shells from its positions on the border” towards the outskirts of two villages after the launch of “several Katyusha type rockets” at Israel.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had been briefed on the details of the events on Israel’s northern border, a spokesman said. “The minister will soon conduct a situation assessment with senior officials in the defence establishment,” he added.

