Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 06, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 06, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.80929 4.81157 4.81171 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.89014 4.84029 4.89014 0.45143
Libor 3 Month 5.21100 5.15914 5.22257 0.98643
Libor 6 Month 5.29214 5.20957 5.49986 1.50171
Libor 1 Year 5.19957 5.16043 5.88071 2.21486
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments