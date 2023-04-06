AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper bounces on optimism over China and technical buying

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 04:52pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices extended a rebound on Thursday, boosted by optimism over recovering demand in top metals consumer China as speculators acted on upbeat technical signals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.9% to $8,858 a tonne by 1020 GMT after edging up in the previous session.

Prices had touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday but closed in positive territory and above the 100-day moving average, a positive technical signal.

“Copper is bouncing from the recent lows we’ve seen and some shorts might be covering ahead of the long Easter weekend,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

“The fundamentals remain strong and the latest Chinese PMI was pretty positive, with the composite way above the marker for expansion.”

The Caixin/S&P’s composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 54.5 in March, marking the quickest expansion since June, data showed on Thursday.

Copper prices down with global growth concerns

The latest survey provided some upbeat news after last week the PMI for the manufacturing sector faltered owing to weak export orders.

Other data showed improved demand in China for the metal used in power, construction and air conditioning sectors.

The Yangshan copper premium, which reflects demand for copper imported into China, ticked up to $32.50 a tonne on Tuesday for its first increase since March 17.

Also supporting the market was news that a joint copper mining project by Ecuador’s state-run ENAMI and Chile’s Codelco has been told to suspend operations.

In other metals, LME aluminium advanced 0.7% to $2,350 a tonne, zinc gained 0.5% to $2,802.50 after touching a five-month low on Wednesday, lead rose 0.5% to $2,120 and tin was up 1% at $24,500 while nickel was little changed at $22,700.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper bounces on optimism over China and technical buying

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

PTI requests Supreme Court to revisit KP polls delay

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

‘Scheduled maintenance’: PARCO shuts down refinery for 5 days

Oil heads for third weekly gain after shock OPEC+ cuts

Cotton arrival plunges 34% YoY in April

Donald Trump charged, but conviction is no slam dunk

Read more stories