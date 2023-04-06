AVN 64.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.85%)
EPCL 49.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
FCCL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
FFL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.49%)
HUBC 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.53 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.88%)
NETSOL 75.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.22%)
OGDC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.88%)
PAEL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (5.69%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.57%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
TRG 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.24%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 59.4 (1.47%)
BR30 14,697 Increased By 362 (2.53%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 488.9 (1.23%)
KSE30 14,977 Increased By 215.7 (1.46%)
Brent oil neutral in $84-$85.59 range

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 10:04am
Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $84 to $85.59 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction. A triangle is taking shape, which may become a bullish continuation pattern if oil breaks $85.59, or a top pattern if oil falls below $83.66.

A drop below the lower trendline support of $84 could be the very early sign of a top pattern.

The bias seems to be towards the downside, as oil is approaching this level.

A break above $85.59, which looks unlikely, may lead to a gain into $86.32-$86.92 range.

On the daily chart, the rise stopped below a resistance at $86.54.

Brent oil may retest resistance zone of $86.32-$86.92

Chances are high that oil may fill a common gap forming on Monday.

It is a part of a consolidation that could somehow mirror the sideways move in a range of $80.72 to $86.54 forming between Feb. 6 and March 10.

Brent oil

