Brent oil neutral in $84-$85.59 range

Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $84 to $85.59 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction. A triangle is taking shape, which may become a bullish continuation pattern if oil breaks $85.59, or a top pattern if oil falls below $83.66.

A drop below the lower trendline support of $84 could be the very early sign of a top pattern.

The bias seems to be towards the downside, as oil is approaching this level.

A break above $85.59, which looks unlikely, may lead to a gain into $86.32-$86.92 range.

On the daily chart, the rise stopped below a resistance at $86.54.

Brent oil may retest resistance zone of $86.32-$86.92

Chances are high that oil may fill a common gap forming on Monday.

It is a part of a consolidation that could somehow mirror the sideways move in a range of $80.72 to $86.54 forming between Feb. 6 and March 10.