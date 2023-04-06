Tributes paid to Prof Kamal Munir of Cambridge University

KARACHI: The Cambridge International, Pakistan, recently organised an iftar-dinner to pay tribute to Prof Kamal Munir, pro-vice chancellor of the University of Cambridge, as he has received the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz from the Pakistan government over his remarkable contributions to the field of education.

Governor of Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman attended the ceremony and congratulated him over his remarkable achievements.

Prof Munir is the first South Asian in 800 years to hold the coveted position of pro-vice chancellor at the University of Cambridge.

The governor addressed the ceremony and emphasised the importance of education for unlocking opportunities. He also commended Prof Munir’s hard work and excellence.

The event was attended by notable personalities from the education sector, including the Former Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood, former HE Minister of Higher Education in Punjab, Raja Yasir Humayun, and former Federal Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

Professor Kamal Munir expressed his gratitude and commitment to represent Pakistan globally, with the best of his abilities. He said, “Pakistani students have great talents and intellect. The government, academia and other stakeholders must work together to increase their tremendous potential.”

The Country Director of Cambridge University Press & Assessments in Pakistan, Uzma Yousuf said, “Cambridge University is promoting high quality education in Pakistan, through its ongoing collaboration and partnerships with prestigious educational institutions, to produce more learned students.”

