AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
BAFL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
DGKC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.31%)
OGDC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.48%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
PPL 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.41%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (14.42%)
SNGP 39.56 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 107.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.84%)
UNITY 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,047 Increased By 13.2 (0.33%)
BR30 14,408 Increased By 73.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 39,824 Increased By 106.4 (0.27%)
KSE30 14,813 Increased By 51.8 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Postings of 22 govt, police officers: LHC asks ECP to decide on PTI’s application in 7 days

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take a decision on an application of the PTI challenging postings of 22 senior government and police officers in Punjab within seven days.

The list of “controversial officers” prepared by the PTI has names of 11 bureaucrats - Nabeel Awan, Muhammad Usman, Umar Sher Chattah, Sumair Syed, Ali Randhawa, Ajmal Bhatti, Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Amir Karim Khan, Dr Rashid Mansoor, Amir Khattak and Syed Ali Murtaza.

The list also includes names of IGP Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiyana, Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Sohail Zafar Chattah and other police officers.

Earlier, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry’s counsel argued that the PTI through an application had conveyed its reservations to the ECP about the posting of the senior government officials. He said the petitioner requested the ECP that officers should not be given postings in the province of Punjab during the forthcoming elections for the Punjab Assembly.

The ECP however failed to act in accordance with law and the constitution and had not only slept over the petitioner’s application but instead granted free hand to the controversial caretaker government for transfer and postings throughout the province, the counsel added. The counsel argued that without removing the “controversial” officers from the posts in the province, the conduct of fair, free and transparent elections would not be possible.

He alleged that the biased and controversial caretaker government in Punjab was not only taking major policy decisions but had also been issuing unwarranted orders of transfers of officers to affect the election of PTI. He, therefore, asked the court to direct the ECP to address grievance of the petitioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC PTI ECP

Comments

1000 characters

Postings of 22 govt, police officers: LHC asks ECP to decide on PTI’s application in 7 days

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister

Senate panel passes EPZA amendment bill

SBP not empowered to decide on service matters of bank employees: LHC

Read more stories