AVN 64.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
DGKC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.41%)
EPCL 48.07 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
HUBC 67.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KAPCO 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 82.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.32%)
PPL 63.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10.64%)
SNGP 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.66%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,723 Increased By 36.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,777 Increased By 25.5 (0.17%)
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $15.07-1/4

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2023 12:14pm
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may retest a support at $15.07-1/4 per bushel, as a correction triggered by $15.26-1/2 looks incomplete.

The correction could be due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $14.05-1/2. It may consist of three waves.

The current wave b is expected to end below $15.26-1/2, to be reversed by wave c. The break above a falling trendline seems doubtful, in view of the coming drop towards $15.07-1/4 again.

The drop may extend towards the bottom of the wave around $14.70.

A break above $15.26-1/2 may lead to a gain into the $15.34 to $15.40-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, the rise from the March 24 low of $14.05 is regarded as a part of the downward wave (C) from $15.49-3/4.

Unless the contract could break $15.37-3/4, it is biased to resume its downtrend from $15.49-3/4.

Soybeans climb to 3-week high, corn jumps on US planting delays

The pause of the uptrend around a resistance at $15.24-3/4 suggests the formation of a top.

A break above $15.24-3/4 may lead to a gain into the $15.37-3/4 to $15.49-3/4 range.

Soybeans

