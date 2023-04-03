AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
NETSOL 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.36%)
OGDC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.91%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.61%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.04%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,887 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,823 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans climb to 3-week high, corn jumps on US planting delays

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 12:52pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures jumped to a three-week peak on Monday, while corn rose to its highest in more than a month as planting delays in the United States and strong gains in oil prices buoyed agricultural commodities.

Wheat rose after closing largely flat in the previous session. “US conditions are not ideal for planting and we have bullish US reports on planting intentions and stocks,” a Singapore-based grains trader said.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $15.13-1/2 a bushel, as of 0054 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since March 13 at $15.17 a bushel.

Corn added 0.7% to $6.65-1/4 a bushel, having risen to its highest since Feb. 23 earlier in the day to $6.66-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat gained 0.9% to $6.98-3/4 a bushel. Wet weather in the southern reaches of the US crop belt and heavy snow in the Dakotas and Minnesota could delay plantings in the coming weeks.

Chicago soybean and corn futures were supported by bullish planting and stocks reports issued by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The government projected 2023 soybean plantings at 87.5 million acres, up only slightly from 2022 and near the low-end of estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The USDA also reported March 1 soy stocks at 1.685 billion bushels, down 13% from a year ago. For corn, the agency pegged quarterly stocks at 7.401 billion bushels, the smallest for March 1 in nine years.

Looking ahead to this spring, the USDA projected 2023 corn plantings at 92 million acres, up 4% from 2022.

Soybeans climb to one-week high on Argentina crop concerns

A rally in crude oil prices provided additional support to soybean and corn prices with growing use of grains and oilseeds in making biofuels.

Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel on Monday’s open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability.

Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended March 28, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans climb to 3-week high, corn jumps on US planting delays

Only 1 company interested in beleaguered PSM

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

Pak Suzuki announces automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown

OPEC+ surprise output cuts lift oil prices by $5/bbl

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank gunfight, medics says

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

Read more stories