AVN 64.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
BAFL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
KAPCO 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-7.15%)
MLCF 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
NETSOL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.82%)
OGDC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.38%)
SNGP 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.92%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 107.28 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.27%)
UNITY 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,320 Increased By 66.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 39,759 Increased By 71.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 14,785 Increased By 33.8 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials aid rise in Indian shares ahead of RBI rate decision

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2023 10:07am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Wednesday, aided by strong quarterly updates from finance companies and banks, while inflation concerns kept investors cautious a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.50% at 17,485.40, as of 10:20 a.m. IST.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.59% to 59,453.74.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials rising over 1%.

Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped over 3% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers after new loans booked during the March quarter grew 20% year-on-year.

Index heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd rose over 1.5% after it reported a 20.8% year-on-year rise in deposits.

“Indian lenders appear to be in a comfortable position and asset quality concerns are limited,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

Upstream oil companies rose after the government cut windfall tax on crude oil to zero and halved it on diesel.

Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains

Meanwhile, analysts await the RBI’s rate decision on Thursday.

The central bank is likely to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) and then pause for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank raised the repo rate by 250 bps to 6.50% in the previous financial year.

Analysts expect domestic equities to be muted ahead of corporate earnings for the March quarter, starting next week.

“Value stocks will win over growth stocks”, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Securities and identified capital goods, private banks, hotels and infrastructure as preferred sectors.

Indian shares Reserve Bank of India

Comments

1000 characters

Financials aid rise in Indian shares ahead of RBI rate decision

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure, touches new low against US dollar

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

Read more stories