Plea against IK refers to LHC CJ

LAHORE: Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday referred a petition to the chief justice seeking removal of former prime minister Imran Khan from the office of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

Justice Muzamil observed that his brother judge Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi had already heard a similar matter. Therefore, he referred the petition to the chief justice for its disposal by Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi.

Petitioner Mohammad Junaid contended in his petition through his counsel that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified and de-seated former prime minister Imran Khan from NA-95, Mianwali, on corruption charges.

The petitioner said the office-bearers of a political party must meet the standards provided in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as per the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1976 and the Political Parties Order, 2002.

He stated that Imran Khan was violating the laws by continuing to hold the office of the PTI registered with the ECP.

The petitioner therefore asked the court to direct the ECP to remove Imran Khan as Chairman PTI and issue a direction for the nomination of a new party head.

