AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.24%)
DGKC 42.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.14%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.31%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 73.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.84%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
PPL 63.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 106.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.74%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,013 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,237 Decreased By -136.1 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,618 Decreased By -271.8 (-0.68%)
KSE30 14,717 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia, Indonesia currencies gain on OPEC+ target cut

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 11:12am
Follow us

The Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah were among the gainers in some Asian currencies on Tuesday after OPEC+ production cut targets pushed Brent crude prices higher but renewed concerns over global price inflation.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, on Sunday shook markets by cutting output targets by a further 1.16 million barrels per day.

“The surprise announcement of OPEC output cuts from May could pressure oil prices in the near term, which could imply more sticky inflation,” analysts from OCBC said in a research note.

The Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah appreciated 0.2% and 0.4% respectively, tracking higher crude prices.

“The higher oil price puts the ringgit back in the frame as a regional currency to favour. This is probably helping the currency modestly for now,” said Paul Mackel, Global Head of FX Research at HSBC.

The Singapore dollar, Thailand’s baht, Chinese yuan and the Philippines peso fell in the range of 0.1% and 0.3%.

Market players also took into account weak manufacturing data from the US that pointed to the possibility of the world’s largest economy slipping into recession, while trying to gauge the US Federal Reserve’s path on further rate hikes.

The safe-haven US dollar retreated as much as 0.1%, tracking a slip in the benchmark US treasury yield as some bet the poor data meant the Fed could start cutting rates later this year.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies was at 102.2 by 0340 GMT.

“There is less fear of the Fed after the volatility in March and once again the end of its hiking cycle is coming into the frame,” Mackel said.

The South Korean won staged a turnaround from the previous day’s losses to log in a 0.6% gain, after the Asian trade bellwether reported cooler-than-expected inflation, prompting investor bets that the rate-tightening cycle could be over for the nation’s central bank.

Indonesian rupiah rises on weak dollar; Asia stocks gain

Among Asian shares, the Indonesian, Malaysian indexes and the Philippines indexes traded between flat and 0.5% down.

Other equities in Singapore and South Korea rose 0.9% and 0.4% respectively.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 6.768%

** China’s reopening brightens developing Asia’s 2023 growth outlook

** Malaysia PM says Petronas project in South China Sea in Malaysian territory

Malaysian ringgit

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia, Indonesia currencies gain on OPEC+ target cut

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Read more stories