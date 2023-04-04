AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
One killed in train accident near The Hague, 30 injured

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 10:25am
Photo: REUTERS
AMSTERDAM: At least one person was killed and 30 injured, many seriously, when a passenger train carrying about 50 people derailed in the Netherlands early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track, Dutch emergency services said.

Rescue teams were seen ferrying away the injured in pre-dawn darkness at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague.

The accident happened around 3:25 a.m. (0125 GMT), the emergency services said. A fire department spokesman told Dutch radio that 19 people were taken to hospital.

Others were being treated on the spot, the emergency services said.

The front carriage of the night train from Leiden city to The Hague derailed and ploughed into a field after the accident, ANP news agency said.

The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage but was later extinguished, it said. There were conflicting reports about the cause of the accident.

Earlier reports had said the passenger train had collided with a freight train.

Greek rail inspector detained over train disaster: court official

Dutch Railways (NS) spokesman Erik Kroeze said a freight train was involved in the accident but could not give details.

Dutch Railways said in a tweet that trains between Leiden and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the accident.

