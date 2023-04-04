AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
Cancellation of all cases: LHC bench to hear Imran’s plea today

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday (today) will hear a petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking cancellation of all the cases registered against him by police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The registrar office of the LHC had raised objections to the petition and his counsel asked to fix it as an objection case before the court.

The office accordingly fixed the petition before a division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi as an objection case.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that at least 121 cases have been registered against the former prime minister in different cities of the country.

His counsel alleged that the respondents have been misusing the authorities to frustrate and disable Imran Khan and his party from participating effectively in the upcoming general elections.

He said that the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab seems to have supported the federal government in its political vendetta.

He argued that subjecting an individual to numerous proceedings in different jurisdictions on frivolous cases of the same cause of actions cannot be accepted in the law.

He therefore asked the court to declare all the FIRs, inquiries and call-up notices against the petitioner as illegal and in violation of his fundamental rights.

He also urged the court to summon comprehensive reports from the respondents about the cases registered against the petitioner and restrain them from taking coercive measures against him.

