ACE initiates probe against Yasmin Rashid

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (AEC), Punjab, has initiated a probe against former provincial health minister and PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid on the charges of corruption of billions of rupees at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and summoned her on Tuesday (today).

Dr Yasmin Rashid is facing accusations of taking bribes in parking, canteen and cleaning contracts. Executive Director of PIC Dr Bilal Mohiuddin, MS Dr Muhammad Tehsin, AMS store pharmacy Dr Masood Nawaz and AMS Purchase Dr Shakeel were also summoned by the ACE in this case. The ACE is investigating about purchase of stents at exorbitant rates during the current fiscal year.

There is also an allegation of taking huge commissions by purchasing stents in violation of PPRA rules. The PIC administration is also accused of stealing items worth billions of rupees from the PIC store, including cardiac batteries.

