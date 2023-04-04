AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
Mufti Muneeb puts minimum Fitrana at Rs320 per head

Safdar Rasheed Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
LAHORE Former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has declared the minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr at Rs 320 per person which is an obligatory charitable donation that the Muslims are required to pay during Ramazan.

The rate is based on the prices of staple food such as flour, dates, raisins, cheese or barley, as per the Islamic Shariah. The importance of Sadqa-e-Fitr lies in helping the poor and needy people in society, especially during the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This act helps the poor and needy during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and is a way for the Muslims to give back to their community and earn blessings from Allah.

According to Mufti Muneeb, the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs 320 per head. The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley and dates should pay minimum Rs 480 and Rs 2,800 per head respectively.

Similarly, the faithful who wanted to pay Fitrana at the rate of raisin should pay Rs 6,400 per head for first class dates and Rs 4,800 per person for second class raisin. A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr before the Eid prayers.

If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay Sadqa-e-Fitr for his dependents such as wife, children, dependent relatives or servants. Mufti Muneeb also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so

that they could also celebrate the festival.

Mufti Muneeb puts minimum Fitrana at Rs320 per head

